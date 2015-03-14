VICE
Premiere: Antwon – “Jacuzzi”

You know summer’s pretty much on the periphery when Antwon drops a new song. Previous cuts like “Helicopter” and official summer jam “Living Every Dream” evoke a feeling that’s normally garnered from cruising down the ave with the sun beating down your neck and an ice-cold beverage in your hand.

New cut “Jacuzzi”, which we’re premiering abovem, is taken from his forthcoming record Double Ecstacy, and it’s no different – it’s just geared slightly toward the moment when the sun dips and the daps come out. “It’s new dark club-influenced pleasurable soundscapes dedicated to the afterglow,” Antwon told us over email.

Double Ecstasy is out Summer ’15. Catch Antwon at one of the tour dates below.

