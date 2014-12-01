Premiere: ANYA – “Greet Me”

Copenhagen based ANYA is our fair kingdom’s latest R&B hope. By the looks of it, she’s aiming to push the scene towards catchy and innocent. Backed by Hukaos producers Carl Barsk and Frederik Carstens, there seems to be only great things ahead for her. Indeed, the debut track lifted off ANYA’s upcoming album is pure diabetes inducing bliss, perfect for this most depressing of seasons. All in all, “Greet Me” is sweet in that au natural sort of fashion, which will surely catapult it to playlists of emotionally distraught Generation Y folks everywhere.

We’re looking very much forward to the upcoming release of ANYA’s debut album. In the mean time we’ll all have to make due with the video above.