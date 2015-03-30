Premiere: Avida Dollars – “Bad Painting”

Are riffs dead? Cast your eyes and ears at the video above and come back to us with a definitive answer because, from where we’re sitting, they’re alive and shredding hard. Avida Dollar’s new track “Bad Painting” is a five-minute power-punch of fretwork and punch-to-the-gut vocals which result in the sort of assonance that usually acts as a prerequisite to dumping a beer over your own head. Joining the likes of fellow UK shredders Puppy, Nai Harvest, Bloody Knees and more, they’re proof that so long as there’s guitars and pizza, riffing will be produced. “Bad Painting” is part of a five-track EP called Pizza Elders, which is out today on Delicious Clam. In fitting DIY fashion, it’s being released as a full colour zine featuring artwork from Nai Harvest, Rowan Roberts, and Del Hardin Hoyle.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.