Baby In Vain Take You to the Sexiest Dinner Party of Your Life in Their New Video For “Muscles”

You know that dream where you attend a really extravagant dinner party filled with a sickening buffet of sugary sweets, seafood and champagne, and you’re being waited on by a topless buff henchman in Calvin Klein’s and a ski mask, and you later take selfies on his lap and rub oysters on his nipples? Yeah, you know the one. Well Copenhagen’s Baby In Vain have made a video just like it. It’s for a track called “Muscles” and we’re premiering it below.

The track sounds like a visceral combination of Sleater Kinney, Babes in Toyland, and Queens of the Stone Age with boss-ass results. It makes sense, then, that in the video we see the Danish teenagers take control in a camp display of power and sexual energy. It’s like Rocky Horror meets Spring Breakers.

Of the video, director Frederik Valentin says: “Just like the lyrics, the video is meant to be preposterous. This is 2k15, simple pleasures derive from complicated absurdities.”

“Muscles” is a precursor to their debut album, which is currently being finished in Denmark. Catch Baby In Vain on the following dates this summer (* w/ The Kills):

Friday 10th July – Kanonrock Festival, Norway

Saturday 11th July – Måkeskrik Festival, Norway

Friday 17th July – Bukta Tromso Open Air, Norway

Saturday 18th July – Slottsfjeld Festival, Norway

Monday 27th July – El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*

Tuesday 28th July – The Glass House, Pomona, CA*

Saturday 1st August – St Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI*

Sunday 2nd August – Metro, Chicago, IL*

Monday 3rd August – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN*

Wednesday 5th August – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO*

Friday 7th August – Neurolux, Boise, ID

Saturday 8th August – Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*

Monday 10th August – Brick & Mortar, San Francisco, CA

Tuesday 11th August – The Echo, Los Angeles, CA

