PREMIERE: Bipolar Sunshine x GoldLink – “Future (Part 1)”

Bipolar Sunshine has a growing rep for crafting soulful music with choruses that pound around your head for hours – but his new number sees things slowed down completely. The track features GoldLink – who’s recieved love from Andre 3000 (present at the Old Blue Last for GoldLink’s show), Kaytranada (produced one of GoldLink’s tracks), Lil Simz (performed at GoldLink’s OBL show) and Flying Lotus (booked GoldLink for support at XOYO) – and is pretty sleek and smooth.

We’re premiering the track in full below. We’re guessing Part 2 will drop sometime during the near “future”.