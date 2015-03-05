Chain of Flowers’ New Track “Nail Me To Your Cross” Will Melt Your Face Off

It takes some truly smart songwriting to mould heavyweight misery and absolute disgust into something that resembles a pop song, and for that reason Chain of Flowers are Wales’ best kept secret. If the idea of really heavy shoegaze executed with a sneering 80s swagger gets you feelin’ thirsty, then their new track “Nail Me To Your Cross”, which we’re premiering above, will properly do you in. It sounds like Robert Smith having an aneurysm.

Chain of Flowers are playing at Temple of Boom in Leeds tomorrow with Eagulls, Dry Heaves and loads more. Have a nose around the event page here if stupid good music and fun are things that interest you.

Videos by VICE

Twitter

Facebook