PREMIERE: Chilly Gonzales & Boys Noize – “Symmetry Slice”

Chilly Gonzales’ Ivory Tower was produced by Boys Noize the first time the German electro stalwart had fully produced someone else’s record. It was also the start of a fruitful relationship. The pair are about to put out an album together, under the name Octave Minds, and it’s sort of like comfort medicine for your brain. The group’s first video, “Symmetry Slice”, is the first in a series directed by the Berlin based film maker Rolf Bremer. It follows one girl’s ethereal journey through light houses, smoke, clouds, and bedrooms with questionable wallpaper. You press play on the song, sink into your headphones, and let the calming musicianship of the pair wash over you.
The record drops 15th September via Alex Ridha’s own blueprint Boysnoize Records
Videos by VICE
Album tracklisting:
Symmetry Slice
Anthem
Initials KK
Tap Dance feat. Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment
Royalty
OM
Together
Projectionist
Done Deal
In Silence
Symmetry Slice Pt. 2
Pre-Order here.