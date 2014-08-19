PREMIERE: Chilly Gonzales & Boys Noize – “Symmetry Slice”

Chilly Gonzales’ Ivory Tower was produced by Boys Noize the first time the German electro stalwart had fully produced someone else’s record. It was also the start of a fruitful relationship. The pair are about to put out an album together, under the name Octave Minds, and it’s sort of like comfort medicine for your brain. The group’s first video, “Symmetry Slice”, is the first in a series directed by the Berlin based film maker Rolf Bremer. It follows one girl’s ethereal journey through light houses, smoke, clouds, and bedrooms with questionable wallpaper. You press play on the song, sink into your headphones, and let the calming musicianship of the pair wash over you.

The record drops 15th September via Alex Ridha’s own blueprint Boysnoize Records

Videos by VICE

Album tracklisting:

Symmetry Slice

Anthem

Initials KK

Tap Dance feat. Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment

Royalty

OM

Together

Projectionist

Done Deal

In Silence

Symmetry Slice Pt. 2

Pre-Order here.