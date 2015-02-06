Premiere: Clarence Clarity – “Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash”

The music created by UK based artist Clarence Clarity invokes the sort of pleasure usually derived from sadism. His debut album No Now can be described with an entire cum-rag of metaphors, but all you need to know is that his voice is addictive, the instrumentation is unlike anything else you’ll hear this year, and even if it hurts at first, you’ll keep coming back to Daddy to ask for more. The brilliantly named “Meadow Hopping, Traffic Stopping, Death Splash” is the latest video to be taken from the record. It’s directed by Weirdcore—who’s worked on things with M.I.A and Aphex Twin—and looks like a nightmare I once had after eating re-microwaved take out noodles. Taken a listen above. It’s fucking great.

Clarence Clarity’s debut album No Now is released 3.2 via Bella Union.