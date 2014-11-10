Premiere: Divine Paiste – “Dust In The Wild”

It’s pretty shit being alone. Sat there in your living room, listening to the winter rain splatter on the window as a shepherd’s pie for one rotates in the microwave. For an artist though, loneliness is pretty vital if you want to bring out that creative voice, free from outside influences.

The track premiering above is “Dust In The Wild”, and it’s the first thing to materialise from their solitary refinement in the French countryside, where they have been writing their debut album. If you like your indie music with a dash of pace, then you’ll enjoy these lot, as they combine dance-driven indie pop with some wistful lashes of electronica and emotional piano chords.

Videos by VICE

“This track is about the fact we’re relatively nothing when compared to the universe, nothing more than dust in the wild, comets in the sky. We are all going to end as dust on the ground so let’s go down laughing. It’s a search of happiness, a hope in the chaos,” say the band.

We recommend getting involved with their sound, before the album drops on next year.

“Dust In The Wild” will be released on December 15.