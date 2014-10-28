PREMIERE: Eyedress Buddies up with a Massive Cuddly Tiger in His New Video

Your boy Eyedress likes to make trippy videos but his latest is probably the most heartfelt as he befriends a massive cuddly tiger and wanders around the city with it, attracting odd looks that give the whole thing an undertone of forbidden friendship. Or maybe love. Who knows? And it’s all captured amidst that urban jungle/kids-on-the-loose atmosphere that is becoming prevalent in all of his visuals.

This song, “When I’m Gone”, is the first to drop from the Filipino vocalist/producer’s forthcoming debut album, and it’s a spacious blog ballad bathed in soft, liquid synths and hazy electronica, all of which is occasionally pierced by the meandering lyrics of Eyedress himself and guest-vocalist young Londoner GEoRGiA. Watch and listen below.

Videos by VICE

UK fans can catch him playing live at London’s Shacklewell Arms tomorrow night (Oct 29th), or you can see him supporting Mercury Prize nominees Jungle on the final few dates of their tour this week and next.