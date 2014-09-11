PREMIERE: First Hate – “In My Dreams”

Copenhagen synth-pop duo First Hate are releasing their debut EP on the Canadian label Bad Actors today, and it’s probably the most exciting release of the year so far. The video for In My Dreams perfectly sums up what the guys are all about: sitting on the fence between childhood innocence and the apathy of adulthood. Though the images of choreographed, underaged ballerinas perfectly encapsulate that exact threshold, it makes you wonder how many times the group has read Lolita. Likely a bunch.

You can stream the EP here and the guys are throwing a party in a tiny hut in Copenhagen tonight, if you’re into that sort of thing.