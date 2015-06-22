Premiere: Foxes – “Stomp the Earthworm”

Monday mornings are the devil’s curse on inner peace. From the second your alarm goes off – rudely yanking you out of one of those anxious Sunday dreams where your mum, who is a horse, is forcing you to eat all your ignored tax documents with a knife and fork – everything becomes statistically ten times harder than it normally is. Even someone blowing their nose on the overground is enough to make you consider bloody murder. The upside is, this is the optimum window of time in which to press play on the most furious record you own and experience catharsis vicariously through their rage. This is where Perth-based hardcore band Foxes come in. A combination of La Dispute, mewithoutYou and Mars Volta, Foxes are a knee-jerk response to pent up frustration that makes for a deeply satisfying listen.

We’re premiering “Stomp the Earthworm”, from their forthcoming debut album Organic Vessels – the band’s debut LP they’ve been carefully crafting for almost two years. Check out the video above.

​Organic Vessels is out soon and will be available via Dog Knights Productions and Foxes’ store.