Premiere: Gengahr – “Powder”

A few things about Gengahr and their new video:

– It was influenced by the likes of David Lynch and Terry Gilliam

– Rather than the hazy VHS visuals that’ve become commonplace in most British guitar music, there’s acting and a storyline. This is a good thing.

– There’s also a really creepy porcelain doll that keeps popping up at certain points.

The track is called “Powder”, it’s out October 27 on Transgressive Records, and the chorus is unassumingly huge. The track follows up a busy Summer for the band – which saw them playing everywhere – and will be supported with a run of shows this Winter. Gengahr play:

October 2nd Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth** UK

October 3rd Junction, Cambridge** UK

October 4th Academy 2, Manchester** UK

October 5th Fibbers, York** UK

October 8th Oran Mor, Glasgow** UK

October 9th Northumbria University, Newcastle** UK

October 10th Birmingham Institute, Birmingham** UK

October 11th O2 Academy, Oxford** UK

October 14th The Globe, Cardiff** UK

October 15th Wardrobe, Leeds** UK

October 16th Forum, London** UK

October 18th Swn Festival, Cardiff, UK

October 30th Transgressive 10th Birthday Party @ Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, London (w/ Alvvays and Blaenavon) UK

October 31st London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 6th Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik, Iceland

