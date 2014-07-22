PREMIERE: Gorgon City – “Unmissable” (Feat Zak Abel)

Gorgon City should rename themselves butter because they’re on a roll. Having already scored two Top 10 hits with “Ready For Your Love” (featuring Noisey’s first date superstar MNEK) and “Here’s For You”, they’re undoubtedly about to score another with their new single “Unmissable”. Here’s why:

– It has all the key components of a pop smash.

– The chorus is – as Radio One will probably say – “massive”.

– It was co-written with Jimmy Napes AKA the guy that helped write Disclosure’s “Latch” and Clean Bandit’s “Rather Be” AKA the biggest British pop tracks in recent memory.

We’re premiering “Unmissable” in full above. The track is taken from Gorgon City’s debut album Sirens which is released October 6 (Black Butter / Virgin EMI). Pre-order a limited edition signed vinyl here.

