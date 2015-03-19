Premiere: Great Good Fine Ok – “Carried Away”

Let’s be honest, it’s been a cold, dreary six months for those of us living in lesser temperate climates. But things are starting to look up. I saw someone drinking a big WKD on the bus the other day without a jacket on. Admittedly, we’re not quite there yet, but I fully support that level of premature optimism and so do Brooklyn electro-pop duo Great Good Fine Ok.

If you’re horny for summer, Great Good Fine Ok are exactly the kind of band you need in your life right now. Their new track “Carried Away”, premiering above, is a slick slice of electro-pop-funk guaranteed to make you fantasise about outdoor swimming pools, vests and using hollowed-out fruit as a vessel for booze. They have created a world of sonic summer for you to visit whenever you please.

“Carried Away” is taken from their 2M2H EP, available now via Sony Music.