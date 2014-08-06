PREMIERE: Happyness – “You Come To Kill Me?!”

It takes really great lyrics to make you realise quite how underwhelming so much pop lyricism can be, choruses lapping over you like waves of powdered mashed potatoes and Pippa Middleton’s prose. So we were well chuffed when a band with the serrated wit of Happyness comes along. In “You Come To Kill Me?!”, they sigh; “In the elevator / With slippery people / Sliding around, looking up through a plughole”. It’s hard to resent being compared to under-oxygenated eels when the sentiment is draped over such fine shaggy pop.

Happyness have just been supporting Jamie T on tour, and they’ll be on the BBC Introducing stage at Reading and Leeds. You can get your sticky lil’ paws on the Anything I Do Is All Right EP, released on their own Weird Smiling label in the UK and US, on September 1st.