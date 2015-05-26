Hira King’s New Jam “Ending With U” Will Uplift Your Soul

Mysterious UK talent Hira King popped up on Soundcloud sometime around February, and has since uploaded three completely different tracks that range from 16-bit fun times, to dark and throbbing pop.

Above, we’re premiering his latest drop, another impressive directional switch into spiritual and uplifting synth gospel. When I say spiritual, it’s because there’s just something about it that reminds me of being in a church. But, in reality, nobody has ever played a song like this in a church in Britain, because if they did, we would all be there, every single Sunday, slowly twisting our bodies to this slow groove like mad human slinkys.

