PREMIERE: Honne – “Baby Please”

Honne low-key put out one of the best tracks this Summer: “Warm on a Cold Night”. The song’s clocked up a healthy 200,000 plays on Soundcloud – and it’s brilliant – but you can’t help feeling like it was released at the wrong time. The track talks about cuddling up to someone for warmth from the cold outside; one of the last things you want to think about when you’ve got every window in your flat open, fan splayed between your legs, flannel on your forehead, and you still can’t cool down.

It’s fitting then, that the band have put out a new song as Winter is closing in. “Baby Please” is the group’s latest release and it feels like traffic lights in the pouring rain. Holding your damp hands. Walking beside the dim orange-glow of suburban streetlights. You’re held close – and Honne’s dulcet vocals carry you through.