Premiere: HONNE – “Top to Toe”

HONNE’s soulful and skittish electronica is vibey enough to perfectly soundtrack to your SS15 Festival memories, but tame enough that if you played it in the car with your parents your mum would go “who’s this?” instead of “jesus christ this sounds like two shagging foxes in a food blender turn it off immediately”, like she normally does.

We premiered their track “Baby, Please” late last year, and now we’ve got the video for their new track “Top to Toe”, taken from their latest EP Coastal Love. The track captures the full-body yearning you get when you’re ill-advisedly obsessed with someone; when you become some weird emotional cannibal and want all of that person immediately and they’re like, “nah”. The video was shot by photographer, director, documentary-maker and general creative all-rounder, Danilo Parra, who followed the guys around Berlin when they were over there recently for a sold out headline show.

HONNE will play Latitude later in the summer and their EP Coastal Love is available now via iTunes.