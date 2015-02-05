Premiere: Isaiah Dreads – “Wait For Me”

Dorset is a strange place. You’ve got the beach, a relatively stable rail-service, and a butt-load of old age pensioners living out life’s final moments hand-in-hand on the promenade. It’s hardly an area that evokes much creativity, let alone urban-influenced music, but seventeen year-old Isaiah Dreads is set out to change that.

His latest release – Nothin’ But a Mixtape – secured appearances on DJ Cameo’s 1Xtra show, a track on Annie Mac’s Music Mondays, and support from Zane Lowe’s Next Hype and Mistajam’s Radio Ripper. We’re premiering the video for “Wait For Me” – which features some pretty dench sartorial colourways. Watch above.

Find out more about Isaiah on his website.