Premiere: Jaakko Eino Kalevi – “Hush Down”

Woah baby, by now you should all know about the sultry, sexy vibes of Helsinki dream boat Jaakko Eino Kalevi, and if you haven’t, shame on you. Tracks like “Pass the Cat“, possibly the only song that’s been written about a game that involves passing a cat around a group using shoulders, and “No End”, sit at opposite ends of Jaakko’s soundboard, encapsulating an artist that can journey into ethereal soundscapes, as luscious as a high-definition desktop background, as easily as he can capture pleasantly slanted ramshackle runs into the funk-ridden ends of a night-out. “Hush Down”, his latest track, is premiering in full above. Strap yourself in for a pulsating ride!

Jaakko Eino Kalevi is out digitally and on CD, LP and deluxe LP on 15 June 2015. Pre-order from iTunes or Weird World.

Scandinavia shows:

Wednesday 10 June 2015

Lilla Hotelbaren, Stockholm, Sweden

Thursday 11 June 2015

Subscene, Oslo, Norway

Friday 12 June 2015 – Saturday 13 June

Sideways 2015, Helsinki, Finland