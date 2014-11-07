Premiere: Jessie Ware – “Keep On Lying” (Preditah Remix)

Red Bull Studios in London Bridge has been something of a second home to Jessie Ware. It’s where she recorded her 2012 Mercury nominated debut album Devotion as well as this year’s follow-up Tough Love.

As part of an ongoing collaborative relationship with the singer, Red Bull has launched Jessie Ware: Remixed – a project that invited five of her favourite producers to work on remixes of “Keep on Lying” at five different Red Bull Studios around the globe (London, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, NYC), over five days. The result is a series of diverse reimaginations of the smooth and harmonised original, each with a distinctive approach.

Videos by VICE

Alongside Pional, Nina Kraviz, Harry Fraud and Tokimonsta, who all took part in the project, the Birmingham garage/grime composer and producer Preditah got involved. Keeping it local, Preditah and Jessie worked on the concept at Red Bull Studios London to create a club-ready, garage banger, and it’s premiering below.

The project is also accompanied by five video webisodes of behind the scenes “making of” footage for each track. You can watch episode one, featuring Jessie and Preditah in the studio together, below and check out the trailer for the whole project over at redbullstudios.com.