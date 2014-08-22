PREMIERE: Karen Harding – “Say Something”

“I want to bring what Whitney Houston brought to ’80s and ’90s R&B to house,” states 22 year-old Karen Harding – a former X-Factor contestant (booted out at boot camp) who has made it her mission to bring make house music more svelte and less laddy.

Produced and co-written by everyone’s favourite 19 year-old Grammy nominee MNEK, “Say Something” marries classic female-fronted R&B with a UK garage flavour and bold beats. It’s due to be released by Method Records (home to Disclosure) on October 19th, but if you can’t wait that long you can pre-order it here.