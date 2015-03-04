Landshapes’ New Video for “Stay” is a Ball of Tempered Energy

Landshapes are a London-based ball of tempered energy and unremitting melodies that pairs a strong Sleater-Kinney vibe with all the best aspects of early Klaxons – there were some, honestly. We’re premiering their new video for a track called “Stay”, taken from their forthcoming sophomore album, Heyoon.

Directed by David Graham, the video is loosely based on the “concept of cycles and transitions from one state to another” and, quite frankly, it makes me want to run out and consume everything they’ve ever done.

Heyoon will be released on May 4 via Bella Union and is available to pre-order now.