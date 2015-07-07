Listen to Laurel’s Majestic New Tune “Blue Blood”



Laurel shot by James Perrolls.

Take a moment to drink in this majestic new tune by Laurel. “Blue Blood” ticks every box necessary to elevate it to epic status: plaintive piano chords, anxious strings, thunder-clap beats, and Laurel’s sultry, pouting tones cooing throughout. We interviewed the London-based singer way back in 2013, premiering the Lorde and Lana-like “Fire Breather,” which still holds up.

Since then she’s released two EPs, To the Hills and Holy Water and a few months back she dropped her Allelopathy EP which showcased a new twist in her talents. “Avena” with FKA twigs is unsurprisingly glitchy and sexily twisted, while collaborations with Yung Gud and Andru threw up equally electric offerings—he trap-tastic beats of “Juglans” a significant step away from the aforementioned “Blue Blood,” premiering below. Just goes to show: the girl’s got range.

“I wrote ‘Blue Blood’ a couple of years ago in my tiny home studio in West London, what started a rough demo uploaded on Soundcloud has formed into a song which I feel has shaped most of the music I am writing and producing today, as it was the first of its kind from my album,” explains the 20-year-old. “I was lucky enough to record a 24 piece string section at Angel Studios for this song with the amazing Rupert Christie, and have had the awesome Dani Castelar mix my final productions. I am so excited for this to finally be coming out in its final incarnation.”