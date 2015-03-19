PREMIERE: Watch Lil Wayne’s Video for “CoCo”

Here’s probably one of the greatest understatements I’ve ever made while writing for Noisey: Lil Wayne has had an eventful few months. Nobody’s exactly sure what’s happened between him and Birdman—although we gave you a pretty good explainer of why Lil Wayne is suing Cash Money—and it remains that things seem to be a little dicey. (Not to mention there was a hoax shooting at his house in Miami last week.) In the music video for his remix to O.T. Genasis’s “CoCo” from his latest mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait 2, which Noisey is proudly premiering below, Weezy finds himself literally rapping inside of a cage, so you can probably figure out what that means. Throughout the clip, we get archival footage of a younger Wayne spitting alongside Birdman—specifically when he drops the line “Birdman Jr.? / More like Ugly Duckling”—so it’s safe to say he stilll has some feelings about the situation.

Watch “CoCo” below.