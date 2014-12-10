Watch Spector’s New Video, Produced by Dev Hynes

Rail travel can be (A) one of the world’s most therapeutic experiences and (B) an expensive way for you to peer out the window and ruminate over a moving world while your nose is non-consensually buried in strangers’ armpits.

Listening to music on the train is great. It won’t stop the stench of unfamiliar humans entering your nasal passage, but it does make your journey about 300% better. You get time to think; and you get to do it while reclining into soothing music. Spector know this. Their new video, which is above, features lots of rail travel. The song is called “Don’t Make Me Try”, it’s produced by Dev Hynes, and it’s going on my “traveling” playlist right now.