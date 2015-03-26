PREMIERE: Brilliant and Brooding Fuzz on Simmer’s New EP

Earlier this year we premiered a track by post-shoegaze guitar outfit Simmer. We liked what we heard on “Head Trip” a lot, so we were completely stoked when they asked if we also wanted to premiere their new EP.

Yellow Streak pulls off that intriguing trick of channeling punk-like agressions into a broader space, allowing the fury to deconstruct and seperate through reverb and distortion. The whole shoegaze, alternative-emo scene is bustling with names at the moment, so it is truly refreshing to hear a band with such an original and distinctly personal take on it. The band are releasing the EP with Dog Knights Productions – an independent Brighton-based label garnering a hefty reputation for their punk and hardcore-leaning signings.

Yellow Streak is released on the 30th of March and you can preorder it here.

Simmer are also on Facebook and Twitter.