PREMIERE: Lucern Raze – “Sunshine Blues”

Lucern Raze is the solo-project from Luke of London’s Sex Beet. You see, ever since the champagne poppin’ days of Sex Beet, Luke’s moved to Stockholm where he’s been working with everything from cleaning windows to hand-modelling. Lucern Raze is the result of a weekend of complete isolation in a studio over Midsummer after a series of failures and an awkward fall-out with members from Les Big Byrd.

During the past year or so, Luke’s been focusing on releasing bands such as Black Mekon, Les Big Byrd, Sudakistan and Al Lover X Goat via his own PNKSLM Recordings. Now, a series of unclear events have resulted in Luke going solo in the shape of Lucern Raze, which seems to be working out pretty fine.



“Sunshine Blues” is the first release from an upcoming album set to be released this autumn. The single will be released on August 28 on 7” vinyl and digital. Pre-order your own copy here.