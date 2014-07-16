PREMIERE: MØ – “Walk This Way” (Lido Remix)

Now here’s a pop talent with some real bollocks. About-to-be-fucking-huge force of nature, MØ is the sort of icy thing pop music’s been crying out for. If pop was a classroom, she would be on the back-row, seething and carving notes into the table with a rusty compass; the enigmatic chick the mean girls wouldn’t fuck with but secretly wanted to be.

Our pals over at i-D recently put out the video for “Walk This Way” and now the track has recieved the remix treatment from Lido – who, if you’re keeping an eye on things, should be recognisable from his excellent remix of Yung Lean’s “Gatorade”. Take a listen above.