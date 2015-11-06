Premiere: MS MR – “Criminals”

Aesthetically speaking, PC Music probably have more to answer for than any of us could have predicted – but if poppin’ colour schemes and upgraded versions of the garish CGI and epic narratives prevailant in early 00s music videos are your jam, then that can only mean good things.
New York-based duo MS MR have all of that plus the kind of bombastic electro-pop that’s strategically placed on festival bills to rescue you from your late-afternoon downer. Their newest single “Criminals” – a shimmering synth-driven banger – was first shared by Zane Lowe on Beats 1, and now we’re premiering the video below. Basically, imagine Scissor Sisters if they had signed to Kitsuné.
Videos by VICE
How Does It Feel is out now via RCA.
UK/EU tour dates below:
06/11 – Brighton, UK – The Arch
07/11 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy
08/11 – Glasgow – Art School
10/11 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
12/11 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie
13/11 – Paris, France – Trabendo
14/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (Old Room)
16/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
17/11 – Munich, Germany – Technikum
18/11 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
19/11 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria
21/11 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo