Premiere: MS MR – “Criminals”

Aesthetically speaking, PC Music probably have more to answer for than any of us could have predicted – but if poppin’ colour schemes and upgraded versions of the garish CGI and epic narratives prevailant in early 00s music videos are your jam, then that can only mean good things.

New York-based duo MS MR have all of that plus the kind of bombastic electro-pop that’s strategically placed on festival bills to rescue you from your late-afternoon downer. Their newest single “Criminals” – a shimmering synth-driven banger – was first shared by Zane Lowe on Beats 1, and now we’re premiering the video below. Basically, imagine Scissor Sisters if they had signed to Kitsuné.

How Does It Feel is out now via RCA.

UK/EU tour dates below:

06/11 – Brighton, UK – The Arch

07/11 – Manchester, UK – Club Academy

08/11 – Glasgow – Art School

10/11 – London, UK – Electric Brixton

12/11 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie

13/11 – Paris, France – Trabendo

14/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (Old Room)

16/11 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

17/11 – Munich, Germany – Technikum

18/11 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

19/11 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria

21/11 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo