Feel The Energies With Chip, Wiley, and Frisco on The Video For “My Bruddaz”

It’s usually the home of classical music, a haven for old people on a knees up moment, but last week the Royal Albert Hall found itself taken over by 1Xtra. Alongside a record-breaking number of tracksuits being shown off inside the building, it was given over to an army of UK grime talent. A momentous occasion for everyone involved. One of those artists was Chip – who has followed up the performance with a video for his latest track “My Bruddaz” which you can watch above.

Speaking on the track Chip told Noisey: “This literally is what it is… Me and MY BRUDDAZ linking up to bring the vibes. Wiley actually turned up… And on time lol. Rapid has been a monster on the buttons too long. Frisco LIT his verse too. We shot it on my estate… so the energies are real. Respect to Wiley & Frisco, they both helped me get my foot in as a kid. Starting EP 2 with something bouncy. Done know.”

Definite replay value above. As Chip’s stated, Frisco sets his verse ablaze, Wiley comes through, and the energy Chip brings to the track steers it right into the vibe-heavy centre of the function where everyone has two drinks in their hand, a spliff in their mouth, and so much gas there should be a warning sign.

