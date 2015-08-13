Exclusive: Listen to Novelist Tear it Up for an Entire Hour on South London Radio Station Balamii

Novelist is a real one. He’s only eighteen but he’s “reached the point in life where [he] proper doesn’t give a shit anymore”. This is important because it means Novelist isn’t just a “badboy with his head screwed on”, he’s an inspiration to all the youngers out there doing their thing, cementing the belief if you do what you want, put work in, and be yourself, it pays off. Over the past year he’s put out a record with esteemed UK label XL Recordings, tore down stages big, small, European, and televised, and remained true to his roots down in SE4, SE15, Brockley, Lewisham, holding down South London. That loyalty to his roots is evident in the above recording, which is taken from a show recorded with South London station Balamii and producer Nomis.

Balamii started out after its founder, James, moved from doing events in New Cross at the age of fifteen into radio. Based in an arcade off Rye Lane, they’ve already hosted shows featuring My Panda Shall Fly, Rude Kid, Phonica Records, and Novelist’s crewdem The Square. Listen above and hear Novelist and Nomis bring some next level energies over a gluttony of beats for the next hour.