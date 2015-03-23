Premiere: Stream Personal Best’s Debut Album ‘Arnos Vale’

Personal Best are, personally, the best band I’ve heard in time. Noisey premiered the first two tracks from their debut album Arnos Vale last month, which are exactly the kind of lovesick anthems that recall all the parts of your youth that never lost their poignancy: crushing on the wrong person, writing bad poetry about it, necking alcopops in the park, snogging your best friend’s cousin, and all the rest. Now, we’re streaming Arnos Vale in full and it is basically ten tracks of the same, ripping power-pop that will propel you heart-first into a good time.

Between the college rock melodies and the cathartic lyrics, listening to the record is like performing a cleansing ritual that rids you of all negative vibes. Listen below.

Videos by VICE

Arnos Vale will be released on March 30 and is available to pre-order via Specialist Subject.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.