PREMIERE: “Phoenix” by Laura Doggett and Sohn is All we Want to Talk About Right Now

It’s a bit of a cliché, but every now and again a song kind of stops you in your tracks. It happened to me last year when we heard “Before I Ever Met You” by Banks, a song that seemed to untangle every creeping insecurity I’d ever had with the cold-hearted precision of a high-ranking knot master. It happened again when we were sent this – a track from new British singer Laura Doggett and one of our favourite UK producers, Sohn. Seriously listen to this:

Maybe it’s just because my favourite genre of music could loosely be described as “posh girls moaning about stuff” but I reckon that’s one of the best tracks I’ve heard in a while.

Laura Doggett, I dunno who you are, but I think you’re gonna be great.