Premiere: Puppy – “Forever”

London trio Puppy are exactly the kind of band I was hoping to come into contact with after the long, gross winter months defined by miserable commutes and chain-eating throat soothers finally started to let up. Their new track “Forever”, premiering above, puts a heavy metal spin on melodic college rock in a way that sounds like Weezer covering Pearl Jam.

Compiled of old crowd footage from the kind of videos that would have been aired during an episode of Beavis and Butthead, “Forever” is a glorious appreciation of passion that will make you want to drop out of life and buy a 6-pack on your lunch break. Never underestimate the power of people brought together through a mutual love of music, outstanding haircuts, and getting fucked up.

Videos by VICE

Follow Puppy on the world wide web:

Twitter

Facebook