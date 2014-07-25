Ragga Twins “Trippin’ and Bunnin’” is a Summer in the City Anthem

Talk about great timing. Today is Friday, it’s hot outside, and The Ragga Twin’s “Trippin’ and Bunnin’” evokes so many heat-filled memories it basically pools distant beads of sweat on your forehead that beg time to fast-forward.

Released next week on Jakwob’s Boom Ting and a new London label called Fatback, this is the sound of Summer in the city: walking by the canal, getting faded with zoots, BBQing the shit out of some meat, and day-drinking until you fall asleep at 6pm before getting smashed again at dusk.

Pre-order on iTunes here.