Premiere: Ray Blk – “Talk to Me”

21-year-old songwriter Ray Blk’s inspiration comes from an unusual place. Rather than music, her debut EP Havisham is inspired by Great Expectations’ Miss Havisham, who was jilted at the alter and vowed to never fall in love again, raising her adopted daughter to do the same. The Havisham EP follows a similar story: a girl falls in love, gets heartbroken, and turns into a cold-hearted, anti-love character. Listen to the follow-up single from that record above. It’s called “Talk to Me” and finds it’s sound somewhere between Lauryn Hill, Alicia Keys, and the sort of kicked-back production (which is an instrumental of Tom Misch’s “Wonder”) that’s more usually found on a low-key hip-hop track. Essentially: it’s a smooth R&B banger.