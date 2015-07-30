Premiere: Sea Moya – “Slow Down”

You wouldn’t be able to tell that German three-piece Sea Moya have only only been together for six months. Fresh off the back of their debut release “Do Things”, we’re premiering their latest track “Slow Down” and the resulting two-course aural meal far outweighs the time Sea Moya have been making music. Essentially: “Slow Down” fuses together the pysch-pop elements of Tame Impala and the pulsating rhythm found in Jungle’s early singles to form an ejaculation of afro-psych pleasure. But enough from us. The band describe the track as being “like when you stand in Nepal in the Himalayas and look at huge snowy mountains with nice valleys in between and everything is just slow. You can calm down, take a break”, so there’s that too. Here’s hoping their future soundscapes stitch together a blanket of sounds found from across the world.