Premiere: Stream Communions’ Wild and Dreamy New EP

Growing up is a strange mixture of constant change, confusion, joy, escape, entrapment, longing, and bad fashion choices. Despite having sorted their threads, Danish four-piece Communions, aged 18-21, are a band emerging from the eye of this storm, and they come with the gut-punching tunes to prove it. Their self-titled EP, premiering today on Noisey, is an untamed testament to the trials of youth.

Spanning five tracks, the Tough Love release takes the spatial fuzz of post-punk and blends it with the longing of more recent alternative guitar music, resulting in a breathtaking wall of infectious hooks and stirring vocals. Opening on the Stone Roses-esque swagger of “Forget It’s A Dream”, the following tracks “Wherever” and “Restless Hours” then find a more heady and optimistic energy, before the EP closes with the previously released “Summer’s Oath” and the aching cries of “Out Of My World”. Communions contain the echoes of a wealth of influences, but crucially never drown out the distinctiveness of their own voice.

You can stream the EP above and pre-order it on iTunes and Vinyl. You can also catch Communions at the following dates.

July 1st, 2015 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, DK

July 21, 2015 – Valkhof Festival – Nijmegen, NE

August 8th, 2015 – Wastelands Festival – Ghent, BE

September 9th, 2015 – Electrowerkz – London, UK

Communions are on Facebook.