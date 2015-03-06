PREMIERE: Here’s the Video for SUUNS and Jerusalem in My Heart’s “Gazelles in Flight”

Sometimes we forget that Canada produces a lot of cool music that isn’t Drake. Back in 2012, SUUNS and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh of Jerusalem in My Heart got together for a week in a studio in Montreal and created a collaborative album. It’s now almost three years later and the groups is finally putting the project into the world. The first track “Gazelle in Flight” sounds, well, appropriately like a Gazelle is flying. It feels like the sonic equivalent of a ball of anxiety, the kind you get just before you meet your crush or you head into a job interview or if you almost get hit by a car. Above, we’ve got the premiere of the track’s video, directed by Charles-André Coderre, which matches the track’s mood, following a montage of a car dealing with the flow of traffic—which, when you think about it, is kind of like a metaphor for life. Heavy stuff for a Friday morning, right?

Pre-order the self-titled project, out April 14, here via Secretly Canadian.