Premiere: Swim Deep – “Grand Affection”

In an interview regarding Swim Deep’s new record, frontman Austin Williams said, “There are a lot of gospel influence in the vocals and acid house in the beats. We’ve tried to put a lot of different genres into the album like that. There’s a lot of electronic stuff going on, a lot of spacey stuff as well.”

From the hushed, whisp-y vocals, to the rolling, chugging synths on new single “Grand Affection”, this latest glimpse into the evolution of Swim Deep is very much located on the “spacey stuff” end of the Brummie quintet’s musical spectrum. Just like Tame Impala’s latest tunes, guitars have very much been pushed to the background here, barely audible. They’re still there, but bold, swelling synths, more than ever, are very much at the forefront of what Swim Deep are doing.

So, what does this mean for the band? Well, it’s a concrete signal that, yes, for sure, Swim Deep are pushing further and further off-piste from their debut Where The Heaven Are We, carving out a new swaggering, colourful, psychedelic shaped hole for themselves. They’re a group that isn’t afraid to try something new, to such an extent that they look (our own Kim Taylor Bennett described them as “looking a bit Beetlejuice and a little Tom Waits-ian circa Dr Parnassus”) and sound like a completely different band. It’s a brave move. We’ll have to wait until September when their new album Mothers is released, to see if it pays off.

Mothers is due for release on 18th September through Chess Club / RCA Records.