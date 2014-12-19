PREMIERE: The Square’s New Track Is an Ode to Their Favourite McDonalds

Last month we covered the clash that never was – between South London grime crew The Square and Izzie Gibbs. It was all supposed to go down in Lewisham McDonalds but Izzie never showed, perhaps fearing the home advantage of his opponents.

It seems like Lewisham McDeez is more than just a restaurant to the Square, it’s an HQ – a place to clash, spark and eat Chicken Selects.

Today we premiere the group’s new track, an homage to their spiritual home:

Check back on Monday for a behind-the-scenes look at the video they’ve done for the track. You’ll never guess where they shot it.