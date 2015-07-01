Premiere: Trust Fund – “Dreams”

Trust Fund is a collaborative project fronted by Ellis Jones that we’ve been championing for a hot minute, starting with their video for “Cut Me Out” featuring loads of cute dogs and on to their debut album No One’s Coming For Us, which came out in February and is essentially the soundtrack for holding hands. Just a few months on from all that, we’re premiering their new track “Dreams” – featuring vocals from Alanna McArdle, Ides, previously of Joanna Gruesome – and you can already sense a shift in weight.

“Dreams” feels softer than previous material. The acute awareness, emotional baggage, and harsh realities are all still there, but they’re delivered in a way that makes them a little easier to take. If No One’s Coming For Us was a catalyst for self-reflection, then “Dreams” is the eventual exhale that comes after you realise there’s probably nothing you can do about 90% of whatever’s bothering you anyway. Shit will happen. The world will turn obliviously. And Trust Fund will make great music about it.

Take a listen below and feel okay about things.

Catch Trust Fund – sometimes on tour with Speedy Ortiz, and sometimes not – this summer on the following dates:

22 Aug – Green Man Festival, Brecon

29 Aug – The Art Is Hard 5th Birthday, Bristol

15 Oct – The Haunt, Brighton (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

16 Oct – Sound Control, Manchester (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

17 Oct – Whelan’s Dublin (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

18 Oct – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

21 Oct – The Dome, London (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

22 Oct – Stereo, Glasgow (w/ Speedy Ortiz)

4 Nov – The Lexington, London

