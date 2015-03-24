Premiere: Walleater – “Swallow You”

You know those feels you get when the sun hits a body of water in just the right way, or you tell someone you love them and their face doesn’t crumple into a tortured mask of distress, or you eat a dope meal but don’t overindulge to the extent that you say things like “that was so good but please excuse me while I change into jogging bottoms and try not to throw up”? That’s what Leeds fivesome Walleater sound like. We’re premiering their new track “Swallow You” from their new EP, and it is total satisfaction made sonic; the moment of bliss before things inevitably go tits up.

Maybe it’s because it has similar sensibilities to songs I would have expected to hear soundtracking a 90s coming-of-age film, but “Swallow You” feels instantly familiar – tempting, even daring you to let your guard down for 3:14 minutes and settle into your comfort zone.

US indie label Tiny Engines know wassup and recently welcomed the band as the first non-American member of their family. Walleater’s new EP (II) collected with their 2014 EP (I) will be released together as one LP in the summer.

