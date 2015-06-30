Premiere: Winter – “Waiting For The Summer”

I’ve been following Samira Winter for a hot minute. From her Song A Day project in 2013 (basically she wrote a song a day for 30 days and they are all awesome) to Daydreaming – the first collaborative release with Nolan Eley under the moniker ‘Winter’, it’s music that stands in complete opposition to the connotations of her surname. Winter’s sound is warm, gentle, and a little bit nostalgic. Basically, if you distilled the essence of a Sophia Coppola movie in to songs, you’re almost there.

We’re premiering “Waiting For The Summer” from their new full length Supreme Blue Dream, which will be given a full European release next month. Take a listen below and add it to your Doing Nothing Other Than Eating Ice Lollies In Your Pants Because It’s 30 Fucking Degrees Across The UK This Week playlist, because you’ll need it.

Supreme Blue Dream will be released on July 13 in the UK/EU via Super Fan 99.

If you happen to be visiting the West Coast over the next few weeks then you can catch Winter on the following dates:

July 11th – Danger Collective Fest, Jewels Catch One, Los Angeles

July 19th -The Glasshouse, Pomona, California

