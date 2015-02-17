Premiere: Yung – “Nobody Cares”

Yung formed two years ago in Aarhus – Denmark’s second largest city and punk rock capital. Since then the band have honed their sound – brushing up on elements of The Replacements, Iceage, Jay Reatard, and giving them pop-line sensibilities that reverbrate around your skull. Their debut single “Nobody Cares”, which we’re streaming above, is a contradiction in that it’s the sort of ballsy, punching above its weight track that’ll make everyone who listens sit up and take note.

“Nobody Cares” is taken from the band’s forthcoming EP Altar, out March 2 on Tough Love records. Pre-order it here.