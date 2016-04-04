Thousands Protested Against a Proposed Abortion Ban in Warsaw this Weekend

This article was originally published by VICE Poland

Thousands protested in front of the Polish parliament on Sunday, after the conservative Prime Minister Beata Szydło announced she’ll support the Catholic Church’s efforts to completely ban abortion in the country. The protest was organised by recently-established Left wing party Razem, in collaboration with Polish anarchists and the Liberal Committee for the Defence of Democracy.

“Personally I’m against abortion but every woman who needs it should have access to a safe procedure, without needing to spend a fortune to have it done in some basement,” said Kasia, who came to the protest with her 5-year-old son.

Many of the protesters waved wire coat hangers, as a symbol for the tens of thousands of abortions performed illegally each year in Poland . The hangers were left adorning the trees in front of the parliament as a reminder for the ruling parties who are currently debating a new anti-abortion legislation proposed by pro-life organisations.

