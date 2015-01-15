Watch Pro-Skater Richie Jackson Rip Everything BUT a Skateboard in the New Moon Duo Video

So how did Moon Duo arrive at Jackson?
Videos by VICE
“We loved Richie Jackson’s skate videos, the idea of a psychedelic skater, something outside of the norm. We contacted him and he had the idea of doing the world’s first skate video without a skateboard, and we were sold right there.”
Look for synth-driven post-punk track “Animal” to appear on Moon Duo’s forthcoming seven inch of the same name, as well as the Shadow of the Sun LP due on March 3rd.
MOON DUO on TOUR
Feb 27th – Fargo @ The Aquarium
Feb 28th – Minneapolis @ 7th Street Entry
Mar 1st – Milwaukee @ Cactus Club
Mar 3rd – Chicago @ Empty Bottle
Mar 4th – Detroit @ PJ’s Lager House
Mar 5th – Toronto @ Silver Dollar
Mar 6th – Montreal @ Le Ritz
Mar 7th – Boston @ Great Scott
Mar 9th – Brooklyn @ Rough Trade
Mar 10th – Philadelphia @ Boot & Saddle
Mar 11th – Baltimore @ Metro Gallery
Mar 12th – Asheville @ The Mothlight
Mar 13th – Atlanta @ 529
Mar 14th – Memphis @ Hi-Tone
Mar 15th – Dallas @ City Tavern
Mar 21st – Phoenix @ Valley Bar
Mar 22nd – Santa Ana @ Constellation Room
Mar 24th – LA @ Los Globos
Mar 25th – SF @ Bottom of the Hill
Mar 27th – Vancouver @ Biltmore Cabaret with Craft Spells TBC
Mar 28th – Portland @ Mississippi Studios
April 8th – Manchester @ Islington Mill
April 9th – Brighton @ The Haunt
Apr 10th – Paris @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
Apr 11th – Bordeaux @ Bootleg
Apr 12th – San Sebastian @ Dababa
Apr 14th – Madrid @ El Sol
Apr 15th – Barcelona @ Almo2Bar
Apr 17th – Torino @ Spazio 211
Apr 18th – Zurich @ Bogen
Apr 20th – Munich @ Kranhalle
Apr 21st – Berlin @ SO36
Apr 22nd – Copenhagen @ Stengade
Apr 23rd – Hamburg @ Molotow
Apr 24th – Amsterdam @ Paradiso
Apr 28th – Bristol @ The Exchange
Apr 29th – Leeds @ Holy Trinity Church
Apr 30th – London @ Village Underground
May 1st – Dublin @ Workmans Club
May 2nd – Letterkenny @ Distorted Perspective Festival
May 4th – Liverpool @ The Kazimer