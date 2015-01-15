Watch Pro-Skater Richie Jackson Rip Everything BUT a Skateboard in the New Moon Duo Video

So how did Moon Duo arrive at Jackson?

“We loved Richie Jackson’s skate videos, the idea of a psychedelic skater, something outside of the norm. We contacted him and he had the idea of doing the world’s first skate video without a skateboard, and we were sold right there.”

Look for synth-driven post-punk track “Animal” to appear on Moon Duo’s forthcoming seven inch of the same name, as well as the Shadow of the Sun LP due on March 3rd.

MOON DUO on TOUR

Feb 27th – Fargo @ The Aquarium

Feb 28th – Minneapolis @ 7th Street Entry

Mar 1st – Milwaukee @ Cactus Club

Mar 3rd – Chicago @ Empty Bottle

Mar 4th – Detroit @ PJ’s Lager House

Mar 5th – Toronto @ Silver Dollar

Mar 6th – Montreal @ Le Ritz

Mar 7th – Boston @ Great Scott

Mar 9th – Brooklyn @ Rough Trade

Mar 10th – Philadelphia @ Boot & Saddle

Mar 11th – Baltimore @ Metro Gallery

Mar 12th – Asheville @ The Mothlight

Mar 13th – Atlanta @ 529

Mar 14th – Memphis @ Hi-Tone

Mar 15th – Dallas @ City Tavern

Mar 21st – Phoenix @ Valley Bar

Mar 22nd – Santa Ana @ Constellation Room

Mar 24th – LA @ Los Globos

Mar 25th – SF @ Bottom of the Hill

Mar 27th – Vancouver @ Biltmore Cabaret with Craft Spells TBC

Mar 28th – Portland @ Mississippi Studios

April 8th – Manchester @ Islington Mill

April 9th – Brighton @ The Haunt

Apr 10th – Paris @ La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

Apr 11th – Bordeaux @ Bootleg

Apr 12th – San Sebastian @ Dababa

Apr 14th – Madrid @ El Sol

Apr 15th – Barcelona @ Almo2Bar

Apr 17th – Torino @ Spazio 211

Apr 18th – Zurich @ Bogen

Apr 20th – Munich @ Kranhalle

Apr 21st – Berlin @ SO36

Apr 22nd – Copenhagen @ Stengade

Apr 23rd – Hamburg @ Molotow

Apr 24th – Amsterdam @ Paradiso

Apr 28th – Bristol @ The Exchange

Apr 29th – Leeds @ Holy Trinity Church

Apr 30th – London @ Village Underground

May 1st – Dublin @ Workmans Club

May 2nd – Letterkenny @ Distorted Perspective Festival

May 4th – Liverpool @ The Kazimer