Probably the Most Beautiful Photos You’ll Ever See of People Gurning

One valley along from Cumbria’s Sellafield nuclear power station is the small town of Egremont, where last week – for the 749th year running – locals celebrated their annual Crab Fair. The event is home to World Gurning Championship, which this year looked like it does every year: a bunch of people making their faces look as grotesque as humanly possible.

The reasons why contestants were taking part varied. One man was there to break the world record for most world championships entered – among other events, he’d taken part in a pea shooting competition and come second in the world championships for snail racing. Another woman had come all the way from Stroud after realising how scary she looked without her front teeth.

But the locals and most seasoned gurners – some of whom have been competing for the best part of 40 years – do it for the glory.

